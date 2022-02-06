WWE’s Riddle was a recent guest on Mark Andrews’ My Love Letter To Wrestling podcast. He reflected on winning the Dusty Cup in 2020 alongside Pete Dunne. However, the Monday Night Raw star admitted that they weren’t the planned winners and it was originally meant to be a one-off.

“Yeah, we weren’t supposed to,” he admitted. “I didn’t even know I was teaming with Pete until they do, ‘hey, Matt, can you cut a promo saying you how you and Pete met and became a team?’ And I was like, ‘we’re a team?’ And they’re like, ‘yeah.’ And I made up some story where I was like, ‘yeah,’ and I bring it up to Pete and I was like, ‘Pete, you’re a Bruiserweight, I’m a bro. Dusty Cup. Let’s do this.”

While he and Pete Dunne did win the tournament, that wasn’t the original plan. Riddle revealed that they were originally only set to win one match. The company liked their work and decided to commit to them as a team because of that.

“We wrestled, I don’t even know if we were supposed to beat you guys {Subculture} and then they’re like, ‘yeah, you’re actually going to win this round and lose the next round,’ and we’re like, ‘okay’. Then the next round, they’re like, ‘yeah, you’re actually going to win this round too and go into the finals.’ And we’re like, ‘alright,'” he said.

“I’m like, ‘yeah that’s what I thought,’ and Pete’s like, ‘I’ll do it.’ And then, like, when we won it, I was pretty shocked. But then I was like, ‘okay guys, like, what are we doing here?’ I don’t know, but it was a lot of fun. Did not see that coming, Didn’t see it coming.”

While Riddle is now part of the main roster, Pete Dunne remains in NXT 2.0. However, the former Raw Tag Team Champion would like to see the Bruiserweight called up. Riddle even revealed a segment he’d like to see between Dunne and Randy Orton.

“Bro. And then part of me still wants Pete to come up to the main roster,” he said. “I’m just like, ‘Randy, it’s not what it looks like!’ And then just two serious guys looking, mean-mugging each other, and then I’m like, ‘oh no. I love you both. Oh, I shouldn’t have said that.'”

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit My Love Letter To Wrestling with an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]