WWE Superstar Riddle was a recent guest on Mark Andrews’ My Love Letter To Wrestling podcast. He discussed the good luck he’s had within the tag team division throughout his career. He admitted the run with Randy Orton was only supposed to be a one-off.

“I guess it’s just my luck with tag teams because now I’m tagging with, you know, Randy Orton doing the RK-Bro. And bro, the same thing happened,” he said. “It was supposed to be a one, he was supposed to turn on me night one. Like literally, he was supposed to turn on me night one. And then Vince and the crowd and everybody liked it so much.

“They were like, ‘you guys willing to like, see if this works?’ And I was like, ‘yeah,’ and Randy was like, ‘yeah, I want to see.’ You know, we like working with each other, we’re friendly. It’s been crazy, Randy was gone for three months, I just kept the team afloat. I was always talking about Randy like, ‘oh man, he’ll be back soon.’ Like, I had no idea when he was coming back.”

Riddle has spoken about the different dynamics that he has had with his partners. He spoke about the way things have worked with both Pete Dunne and Randy Orton within his career so far.

“We had one because I was always talking so much trash about other people and getting in trouble,” he said. “And Pete’s like, ‘hey Riddle, like, what are you doing?’ And I’m like, ‘nothing. But hey. You need to stop talking about people. People are starting to talk and get mad at you, Pete. And I don’t want to bring all this heat to Broserweights, alright?’ And he just looked at me like, ‘shut the.’ You know, like, liar.

“It’s always been like that dynamic where it’s really Pete. It’s really Randy. I think Randy has so much fun working with me now, just like Pete did because they get to be themselves 100%. And it’s almost like because I’m such a goofball, I elevate how serious they are. You know, and vice versa because they’re just so serious. You know, it’s that contrast and I think it’s worked out well.”

Riddle and Pete Dunne ended up having to split due to the pandemic. The Bruiserweight ended up heading to the UK in order to be with his family during the peak of the situation.

“He’s a legend killer, he’s an apex predator, you know, he’s the viper, and most of all, he’s my best friend. Well, Pete, you know I’ll be honest, he made the right move for himself,” he said. “I’m telling you, at the beginning of the pandemic we just wrestled and Pete came back to the UK before things all shut down.

“I think things would’ve been quite different for the Broserweights if Pete wouldn’t have left. Yeah, but the kid, his wife, I knew they were over here {England}, he did the right thing for the family. He didn’t do the right thing for the Broserweights.”

