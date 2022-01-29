Former Raw Tag Team Champion Randy Orton recently spoke with STL Today ahead of the Royal Rumble. The PPV takes place tonight, and the Viper will be in the traditional 30-man match. The event will be happening in his hometown of St Louis, and Randy Orton is hoping to win the match again.

“Having the Royal Rumble in St. Louis is huge,” he said. “I’m a hometown boy. I grew up here, went to Hazelwood Central. I still live here, and I don’t have any plans to leave. The Royal Rumble itself is special, because I’ve won it twice. I’m hoping if all the chips fall in the right spot, maybe I win this thing.”

Randy Orton previously won the match in 2009, and 2017. The first time he entered as number eight, lasting over 48 minutes, and picking up three eliminations. He then went on to challenge Triple H for the WWE Championship. However, he was unable to pick up the victory on that night.

In 2017, Orton’s victory was a major surprise. He entered as number 23, lasting just over 20 minutes where he made a single elimination. That year, he faced Bray Wyatt for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 33, and this time he was victorious.

Randy Orton also spoke about the popularity of his finishing move. The RKO has become a beloved wrestling move in the eyes of the fans. It guarantees a reaction whenever he hits it, and that has spawned a lot of different things from fans. From the popular ‘RKO Outtah Nowhere’ memes to selling merchandise, the

“Over the years, the RKO, the Viper, it just organically happened,” Randy Orton said. “I had nothing to do with [the RKO memes]. It took on a life of its own. And if it wasn’t for that, I don’t know that I wouldn’t be sitting here. The fans are just as much a part of the show as the wrestlers.”

