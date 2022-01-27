During a recent Instagram post, @btsportwwe teased the idea that a top New Japan Pro Wrestling star could appear at the Royal Rumble. The social media post was all about six things that could happen this Sunday. One entry questioned whether IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada could appear in the match.

The post stated:

“Rainmaker! Kazuchika Okada kicks down all sorts of door metaphors and follows in the footsteps of AJ Styles by making his WWE debut in the Royal Rumble.”

The company is already opening up the forbidden door at the Royal Rumble. Mickie James is set to be involved in the women’s match, while contracted to Impact Wrestling. It has been reported that WWE is looking for someone from outside WWE to be involved in the men’s Rumble as well.

The Rainmaker has never competed for WWE duing his career, and he is currently contracted with New Japan. Therefore a potential appearance from him would be a huge surprise for wrestling fans. There are still open slots in both the men’s and women’s matches for surprises.

The other five teased ideas were as follows:

1- The Man With No Fear: Johnny Knoxville to eliminate 3 superstars and last 15 minutes in the Royal Rumble.

2- Paige Returns (Finally!): Paige is always rumoured to return at this time of year, but 2022 will be the year she finally enters a women’s Rumble match.

3- Breakker Wins It All: Bron Breakker has been on a tear since his NXT debut in September, if he enters we don’t see anyone stopping him.

4- Knockouts Winner: We were all shocked when Mickie James was announced, but we reckon the Impact Knockouts Champion will win and set up a unification match at Mania.

5- If You Smelllll!: 29 men have entered, the buzzer counts down for no. 30…3…2…1…He’s home.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BT Sport WWE (@btsportwwe)

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]