WWE is reportedly considering a “Forbidden Door” entrant for the Men’s Royal Rumble Match.

As noted, WWE announced 19 wrestlers for the 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match this past Friday, including Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion Mickie James. You can click here for the current Royal Rumble card.

In an update, word now, via @Wrestlevotes, is that WWE is expected to try and have an “unexpected” entrant from the so-called Forbidden Door particpiate in the Men’s Rumble as well.

There is no word on who WWE might be looking at for the Men’s Rumble, but they are at least open to the idea of a non-WWE talent working the 30-Man Rumble Match as well.

There’s a lot of speculation on Impact World Champion Moose possibly making an appearance after his weekend comments on WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, but it remains to be seen if there have been any negotiations on that front.

The 2022 Royal Rumble will take place on January 29 from The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Missouri.

