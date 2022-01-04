A pair of dream matches appear to be on the table for New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Kazuchika Okada. He says he wants to face two of the biggest names in AEW in the not-too-distant future.

“(Bryan) Danielson and (CM) Punk would make for some incredible matches,” Okada told Sports Illustrated. “A lot of those dream match scenarios are about getting excited for the possibilities, and once the match is done, it’s done. So it is important to keep that excitement and anticipation, I think. Still, if we wait too long, they’ll both retire eventually, so I want to face them both while they’re still active.”

Kazuchika Okada is also looking forward to a possible reunion with some former members of his CHAOS stable. AEW’s Best Friends – Orange Cassidy, Trent Beretta, Chuck Taylor, Wheeler Yuta, and Kris Statlander – accepted an invitation from Okada to join CHAOS late last year. Beretta and Taylor first joined CHAOS in 2009.

“The Best Friends were part of CHAOS when they were in New Japan, and with the door to AEW being opened a bit, it added more possibilities,” Okada said. “(Tomohiro) Ishii was able to come into AEW from CHAOS, and if Orange Cassidy and the Best Friends were able to show up in New Japan, there is no doubt that would be a lot of fun. The sooner the whole pandemic settles down, the better as far as that’s concerned.”

Currently, all travelers from the United States arriving in Japan are required to self-quarantine for 14 days. They must also show proper documentation of a negative COVID-19 test.

Despite those restrictions, some foreigners are in Japan for New Japan’s biggest event of the year, Wrestle Kingdom 16. Kazuchika Okada was in the main event on the first night of the event earlier today. He defeated Shingo Takagi to become the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship. Will Ospreay will challenge him for the title on night two.

