Tomohiro Ishii is set to make his AEW debut this Wednesday on Dynamite.

Last week, it was made official by Kazuchika Okada that Best Friends were now officially in the NJPW stable, CHAOS. Orange Cassidy cornered fellow CHAOS member, Rocky Romero, in his loss to Bryan Danielson.

On Friday’s AEW Rampage, Orange Cassidy lost to Matt Hardy in a Lumberjack Match after The Blade got involved and used brass knuckles on Cassidy. AEW President Tony Khan announced during tonight’s Full Gear: The Buy In that The Blade and The Butcher would face Cassidy and a partner of his choosing on Wednesday.

Cassidy said his people had been working hard lately, so he opted to bring in “one of his dogs” from CHAOS. Tomohiro Ishii is also known as the “Stone Pittbull.”

Later during the PPV, it was made official that Ishii was indeed coming to AEW for a tag match at the Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia.

Below is the current lineup for Dynamite:

* The Butcher and The Blade vs. Orange Cassidy and Tomohiro Ishii

* Nyla Rose vs. Hikaru Shida (AEW TBS Title Tournament)

* The Acclaimed vs. Dante Martin and Lio Rush

* Sammy Guevara (c) vs. Jay Lethal (AEW TNT Championship)

* Tony Khan to announce more matches after Full Gear