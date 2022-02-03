Giovanna Angle and Kim Orton, the wives of wrestlers Kurt Angle and Randy Orton, are starting their own podcast called The Wives of Wrestling. That doesn’t mean they’ll be using the platform to cause controversy though. In an interview with Denise Salcedo, Giovanna Angle and Kim Orton made it clear the show would be built around having fun, not disrespecting the business. That was the chief advice, according to Angle, that her husband gave to her.

“Kurt knows me and Kim,” Giovanna Angle said with a laugh. “They expect us to do something like this. The only thing that he advised me to do, is he said ‘I am friends with the boys. If you’re trying to do a podcast you gotta respect the business like I do. These fans are loyal so do not lose them and you gotta respect them.’ I want you guys to know that while we’re doing this podcast we’re not gonna throw our husbands’ friends’ families under the bus, this is not what this podcast is about.

“We are just gonna have fun. This is about our inside life stories, personal stories, and situations. It’s just a fun time. We’re gonna have shots, we’re gonna play some games, but this is not going to be a reality show where we’re gonna be talking crap about people’s lives and start like whatever, we’re not gonna do that. Our husbands are best friends with the boys, it’s their families, so we do want to make that known.”

As for Kim Orton, she revealed that Randy Orton’s reaction to the podcast was largely positive, telling her to get as much money as possible. She also said that Orton wasn’t worried one bit about what she or Angle would say on the show.

“He’s funny,” Kim Orton said of her husband. “We’re super playful with each other, so he was like ‘wow you’re gonna put your big mouth to use. I love it. Make that money girl.’ His number one advice to me; so I am from New York, and I live in Missouri now, and he said ‘be you.’ He goes ‘that’s why people are drawn to you. Don’t try to be something else. Don’t try to be like a TV personality or something like that. Be you. Talk like you. Don’t pronounce your R’s.’

“He’s not really nervous, he’s kinda like an open book. He lets everyone know exactly what he is thinking at all times so he’s really not worried about that end of it. But he knows me, he knows I am not trying to hurt anybody or get on anybody’s bad side for any reason. That’s just not me, and that’s not Giovanna and he knows we’re just gonna come on and have some fun.”

You can watch the full interview below.

