WWE Legend Kevin Nash Names His Mount Rushmore Of Wrestling Managers

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash had the privilege of being managed by some of the most famous names in wrestling throughout his career, including Miss Elizabeth, Harley Race, and Kevin Sullivan. However, none of the people who accompanied "Big Sexy" made it on to his Mount Rushmore of managers, which he revealed on the latest edition of his podcast, "Kliq This."

"I'm going to go [with Bobby] Heenan, Corny [Jim Cornette], [Paul] Heyman, [and Freddie] Blassie," said Nash. All four of Nash's choices are regarded by many as some of the greatest managers of all time for their work in a variety of companies. Paul Heyman is best known for flanking WWE Superstars like Brock Lesnar, CM Punk, and Roman Reigns, but played the role of Paul E. Dangerously in WCW during the early '90s where he cornered the likes of Arn Anderson, Rick Rude, and Steve Austin. Cornette's work with The Midnight Express is what he's best known for, while also playing a key on-screen role in WWE during the mid-1990s.

Bobby "The Brain" Heenan's work in WWE and WCW is seen by many to be some of the finest work by any non-wrestler in the history of the sport. His commentary during Ric Flair's Royal Rumble win in 1992 holds a special place in the hearts of fans, as does his affiliation with Ted DiBiase, and his feud with The Ultimate Warrior. Freddie Blassie is the only one of Nash's picks who stayed loyal to WWE throughout his career, becoming a manager in 1974 after being forced into retirement.

His co-host Sean Oliver was surprised that Nash didn't include Captain Lou Albano, who managed the likes of Andre The Giant, Greg Valentine, and Pat Patterson. Nash explained why he didn't include him saying, "Lou I always think of [as] a worker, too."

