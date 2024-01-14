Gail Kim Addresses If She Would Return For The WWE Royal Rumble

The WWE Royal Rumble is fast approaching, and all everybody wants to know is who will be at the Tropicana Field. The women's Royal Rumble match has seen some incredible returns through the years, including appearances from non-WWE talents. In an interview with "Ring the Belle," Impact/TNA icon and ex-Diva Gail Kim gave a realistic commentary on a possible Royal Rumble appearance.

"First off, I don't think they would ask me, which is okay," Kim said.

Kim's 2011 departure from WWE was abrupt and fueled by years of Kim's dissatisfaction with her poor booking. Kim has been vocal about the unresolved tension between her and the company. It is also to be noted that Kim recently suffered a concussion during Impact 1000, so there is little chance of the TNA star entering a ring for the foreseeable future.

Despite having strained relations with WWE herself, Kim cited James' iconic 2022 reappearance as a testament to the healthy working relationship between James, Impact/TNA president Scott D'Amore, and WWE. James' appearance in the 2022 women's Royal Rumble match was groundbreaking, as she was allowed to make her entrance with the Knockouts World Championship. Kim ultimately acknowledged the endless possibilities in the future, and did not outright reject the idea of making a Rumble return.

"But you know, you saw Mickie — and what a great relationship. I think Scott D'Amore, as our leader in Impact, has done some amazing things," Kim clarified. "And...you know, whatever happens happens."

As of this writing, only four women have declared for the Royal Rumble: Bayley, Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, and Nia Jax. There is currently no information on any returns from other veterans. This year's Royal Rumble is slated for January 28 and will be the 37th edition of the event.