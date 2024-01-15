Tommy Dreamer Assesses The Legacy Of WWE Hall Of Famer Jake The Snake Roberts

WWE Hall of Famer Jake "The Snake" Roberts might never have reached championship goals like some of his peers, but many regard him as a legend. During a recent appearance on "The Snake Pit," Tommy Dreamer noted what he believes the most important part of Roberts' legacy will be.

According to Dreamer, the DDT and Roberts' battle with his demons will remain the biggest parts of his legacy. "I would say being different, I would also say DDT — they go hand-in-hand. What he would be is a survivor. And when I say survivor, he talked about it, about not wanting to live anymore. He talked about having strained relationships with his family because he had a drug problem."

Dreamer also noted that Roberts' past and the fact that he's changed since are proof of why he should be considered a survivor. Additionally, Dreamer claimed that Roberts' effect on people went beyond his wrestling promos: "I've seen him steal the room when he's not even trying to be Jake the Snake because it's a room of wrestlers." Dreamer also noted that Roberts even tells his story by the way his eyes look when he greets you. "I think he's a great story of a survivor and how your life can change, and when you're at your lowest point, you can change."

Diamond Dallas Page notably played a large role in Roberts' road to recovery, and Dreamer praised him for his efforts. "DDP wants to help people, you need that people in the universe because it's so easy to rip people up but it's really, really hard to offer and lend a hand." Lastly, he still attributed Roberts' survival to the wrestler, claiming that he needed to get better.

