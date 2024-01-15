Scotty 2 Hotty Discusses Idea Of Him Wrestling On AEW TV

Scott Garland, aka former WWE Superstar Scotty 2 Hotty, recently competed in an AEW dark match, teaming with Billy Gunn and The Acclaimed ahead of the "Dynamite: New Year's Smash" taping. However, now that he has competed in the promotion, he is open to being on television, but only when it makes sense.

During a recent episode of "AEW Unrestricted," Garland discussed whether he'd been asked to appear on an episode of one of the company's weekly shows. All parties involved seem interested, but nothing is set in stone yet.

"I mean, you know, it was talked about, right? The idea is exciting to me, I just want it to be for the right reason, I want it to be for the right thing."

Garland added that he isn't open to returning to the ring full-time. Despite this, he's willing to work with talents if the idea makes sense, as he hopes people will benefit from getting into the squared circle with him. Furthermore, he doesn't want wrestling to distract him from his role as a backstage producer, so any match he accepts must be meaningful.

"I want to elevate somebody, I want to elevate the show, create a moment, I don't want it to just be a cold match if we do it. I don't want to just go out there and have a match. It has to be the right thing. My first job here is to be a coach and producer; I don't want to split my time doing both. I feel like it hurts my job as a producer."