Scotty 2 Hotty Recalls Popular WWE Star Attending His Training Seminar Pre-Fame

Scott Garland, known to many as Scotty 2 Hotty, has been known not only for his worm-centric wrestling antics but also for training the next generation. He often teaches those as young as 17 years old, as he started even earlier, first training to be a wrestler at 15. But on a recent episode of "AEW Unrestricted," he said that one former WWE NXT UK Champion was attending his seminars at an even younger age.

"I had Pete Dunne come to a seminar, the very first seminar I ever taught in Birmingham, England, Pete Dunne came at 12 years old," Garland said. "I didn't know this until he came to the [WWE] Performance Center and he told me the story, and to me, that's so cool. Here, I have a guy that was 12 years old and he remembered stuff that I had told him in the seminar that he applied that helped him in his career. To me, that's awesome."

Garland said that doing a seminar is different than coaching in AEW or WWE, to wrestlers who are already within the company. He said when he teaches seminars, it's more about how someone can get noticed by one of the major companies and make a full-time living. Even with his own wrestling experience, Garland said he's a connection and resource not everyone utilizes.

"It's baffling to me the number of talent on the shows that don't come to the seminars two hours before the show starts," Garland bemoaned. "It's not all the time, but a majority of the time, it's the newer people who are just starting to hit the ropes or take bumps, and then two hours later, the show will roll around and people will start walking in the door and I'm like, 'How can you not take advantage of this?'"

The former WWE Light Heavyweight Champion still wrestles, as Garland appeared at a recent AEW taping.