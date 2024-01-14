Konosuke Takeshita Comments On Wrestling Sting On AEW Dynamite, Sting Responds

On "AEW Dynamite: Homecoming," Sting and Darby Allin defeated Powerhouse Hobbs and Konosuke Takeshita in a Tornado tag team match. The match was special as it's very likely the last time Sting will wrestle in front of the Jacksonville, Florida, audience as "The Icon" announced his last match will take place in March on the AEW Revolution pay-per-view. As it turns out, it was also meaningful in other ways.

Konosuke Takeshita was the first one to comment on X, formerly known as Twitter. Takeshita said, "To be honest, it was very special to be able to fight against Sting. Sting vs Great Muta VHS had a huge impact on me as a kid. Thanks."

Sting responded on X to Takeshita's comments saying that he's "Another Great Muta in the making. He has all the tools, for sure."

Sting and The Great Muta have a long history. Their first pay-per-view match was at The Great American Bash in July 1989. In September 1989, Muta defeated Sting to capture the NWA World Television Championship. Later that same year, the two would headline Halloween Havoc with Sting teaming with Ric Flair to face The Great Muta and Terry Funk in a Thunderdome cage match. They'd go on to face each other numerous times in the 1990s and in 2000. The last time the duo shared a ring was when they teamed in a NOAH event in one of Muta's last matches in January 2023.

The "Dynamite" match came only days after the first time that Takeshita and Sting wrestled against each other. The first time was at the AEW Worlds End pay-per-view which saw Sting team with Darby Allin, Chris Jericho, and Sammy Guevara to face Ricky Starks, Big Bill, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Konosuke Takeshita. In both matches, Sting's team emerged victorious.