The Young Bucks Return To AEW On Dynamite: Homecoming, Confront Sting And Darby Allin

The Young Bucks returned to AEW television on Wednesday during "AEW Dynamite: Homecoming" from Daily's Place in Jacksonville, and while nothing has been officially confirmed, they seem to have been positioned as the opponents of Darby Allin and Sting in the latter's final match at AEW Revolution.

Matt and Nick Jackson's music hit on "AEW Dynamite" following Allin and Sting's tornado tag match against Powerhouse Hobbs and Konosuke Takeshita, where the babyface team got the victory. Sting and Allin, alongside Ric Flair, were in the ring with Tony Schiavone, who asked Sting who his opponent would be for his last match on the March 3 pay-per-view. That was when the Young Bucks appeared, acting very serious, sporting new mustaches, and wearing black and white trenchcoats. They stared down Sting and Allin from the stage before making their way to the back as the show went off the air, suggesting fisticuffs in the near future.

The Bucks have been off TV since losing a future shot at the AEW Tag Team Championships at Full Gear in November. Following the match, Matt Jackson lost his cool at ringside, smashing up the area. At the time it was reported that the Bucks could be turning heel and forming a stable involving Brandon Cutler and possibly Colt Cabana. Sting, for his part, has wrestled exclusively in tag team or multi-man matches since his debut for AEW, where he holds a record of 26-0 as of this writing.