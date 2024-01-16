AEW Stars Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler Share Goals For FTR's Future

Heading into 2024, Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler (together known as FTR) are determined to claim even more tag team gold. Along the way, though, Harwood and Wheeler are also eager to help mold the future of professional wrestling, specifically in AEW. During a recent interview with Jeff Snyder, FTR further explained the goals they are looking to fulfill in the near future.

"Of course, our goal is to continue to be the greatest tag team of all time, but there comes a time when your body and physically you start to break down a bit," Harwood said. "I don't want to say we're breaking down, but there's going to come a time where we cannot perform at the level that we are now, so I think, for me at least, our goal is to continue to help build AEW, continue to help build with the young guys that we have as the base of AEW and continue to push that youth movement that we need to carry on our legacy. We can sit here and then we could take over all the airwaves and all the TV time and all the tag team matches and the tag team championships we could, but in five, six, seven, ten years, we're going to be gone. Who's going to take over [then]? So, that's my goal now."

Wheeler echoed similar sentiments, stating that he is also keen on elevating AEW's young tag teams, all while boosting "AEW Collision," and the company as a whole. In assessing FTR's personal resume, Wheeler noted that he would also like to expand FTR's reach to other companies, such as TNA Wrestling, with the intention of capturing tag team championships that FTR has yet to hold. Wheeler also suggested the idea of competing in NJPW's World Tag League.

