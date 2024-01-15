One More Bullet Club Member Is A Free Agent

The Bullet Club seems to be dealing with more free agents within its stable, according to a recent report from Fightful Select. Per the report, Drilla Moloney's New Japan Pro-Wrestling contract is "already up," though it's unclear if he is in current negotiations with the promotion. The contracts of other Bullet Club members — Clark Connors, Alex Coughlin, and Gabriel Kidd — have also all reportedly expired or are expected to expire sometime this month.

Moloney is a former IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champion — he held the titles with Connors. Moloney and Connors held the titles for a total of 184 days, before losing them at Wrestle Kingdom 18 to his former United Empire stablemates, Aswang TJP and Francesco Akira.

Moloney was part of last year's NJPW Best of the Super Junior tournament. The winner of the tournament ended up being Master Wato. He and Connors were also part of the 2023 Super Junior Tag Team League, which the winners ended up being TJP and Akira. His last NJPW match was on January 5 at the New Year Dash event, where he, Connors, Kidd, Coughlin, and the new IWGP Global Heavyweight Champion and Bullet Club leader David Finlay faced United Empire's Will Ospreay, TJP, Jeff Cobb, HENARE, and Akira. The match ended in a no contest.

The 26-year-old is a former WWE "NXT UK" star and had numerous matches with the promotion beginning in 2017 and ending in 2021. Besides WWE and NJPW, Moloney has also wrestled for Progress, ATTACK! Pro Wrestling, and RevPro Wrestling.