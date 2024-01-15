WWE Hall Of Famer Afa Of The Wild Samoans Is Released From The Hospital

The family of WWE Hall of Famer Afa Anoa'i of the Wild Samoans gave an update on his health on Sunday on X (formerly known as Twitter). The update, which was shared from Anoai's WXW Wrestling official X page, revealed that he was going to be discharged from the hospital. Anoa'i has been in the hospital since Thursday due to pneumonia. He has also had two heart attacks.

"It's been a harrowing few days, but our beloved Pops, #WWE Hall of Famer Afa the Wild Samoan, is coming home from the hospital today! He battles pneumonia and two mild heart attacks, but in his own words: 'I kicked out at 1,'" shared on the official WXW Wrestling X page.

Rob Van Dam and former WCW star Scotty Riggs were among those to share their support for the former WWF and NWA Tag Team Champion.

Anoa'i's tag team partner was his brother Sika, who is the father of Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. They were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2007. The Wild Samoans made an appearance at the WWE Hell in the Cell premium live event in 2020. Their appearance came after Reigns defeated Jey Uso, to acknowledge that he was the "Tribal Chief."

His sons are former WWE Superstars Manu, who was once a member of the Legacy stable, and Samu, who's best known for working in the promotion in the '90s and along with WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi formed a team known as the Headshrinkers.