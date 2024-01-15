WWE's Jinder Mahal Gets Candid About Feeling 'Overlooked'

Ahead of his title match against World Champion Seth Rollins on this Monday's episode of "WWE Raw," former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal was candid about feeling overlooked by fans even though he held gold before in the company.

"I feel great, but at the same time I feel a little offended," admitted Mahal on the most recent episode of WWE's "The Bump. "More or less, I have been overlooked. What's the word I'm looking for, the word I'm looking for — yeah, I feel overlooked. I'm really frustrated at the fact, you know, I was doing my part of helping the next generation, focusing on Indus Sher. I see all of these superstars like CM Punk, Seth Rollins, and Cody Rhodes, really being the highlight of 'Raw,' and it seems to be that the people have forgotten the 'Modern Day Maharaja.' The man who was once the WWE Champion, and I think it's time to step back into that spotlight to become champion once again."

During the show, Mahal was asked why he thought Rollins forgot him when seeking out new challengers, sharing again how he's "overlooked" and never on any WWE promotional material.

"Again, I feel overlooked," said Mahal. "Overlooked by the WWE Universe and by the WWE itself. For example, when was the last time that you saw the Modern Day Maharaja's face on any promotional material? PLE posters? We got these trucks that tour the United States, never is the face of the 'Modern Day Maharaja' been presented anyway."

He later added that once he wins the title from Rollins, things will change and he will take center stage once again.

