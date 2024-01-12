Jinder Mahal Doesn't Hold Back On WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins

A week after his confrontation with The Rock, Jinder Mahal found himself face-to-face with WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins on Monday's episode of "WWE Raw." During their meeting in the ring, Mahal claimed that Rollins brought no value to WWE, specifically pointing toward his disdain for Rollins' "childish" demeanor. And despite Rollins labeling himself as a workhorse, Mahal felt that "The Revolutionary" had excluded him from various title opportunities. On a recent episode of "WWE's The Bump," Mahal continued to lay out his candid thoughts on Rollins.

"This is all a facade. He's a coward," Mahal said. "It's the same old song and dance. He sings his own praises. The crowd sings his own praises. That's all we get. As I mentioned, he brings nothing of value. He instills zero change. He speaks no truth. It's just the same old song and dance, 'The World Heavyweight Champion, The Architect, The Revolutionary.' What has he revolutionized? Tell me. It's nothing. And I wasn't lying when I said last week, within five minutes before being interrupted by the Rock, I was more revolutionary than he's been in the past five years, and I don't even think he should call himself that. The Visionary, The Architect – I don't get it. I don't see anything. I don't see anything of substance. I don't see anything of value. [Rollins], to me, he's not a superstar. He once was, but not this version."

While he may not be a fan of Rollins' current presentation, Mahal did note that he has an underlying respect for Rollins – a sentiment that Mahal believes has not been reciprocated.

Prior to their verbal exchange on "Raw," Rollins and Mahal had not shared a ring in nearly five years, with their last meeting taking form in six-man tag team competition at a WWE live event in April 2019. As Mahal pointed out, though, their history extends back much further, as Rollins defeated him to become the inaugural "WWE NXT" Champion in 2012.

