TNA To Resurrect Secondary Show

TNA Wrestling recently underwent a massive rebranding following a long stint as Impact Wrestling, returning to the name the company was known as when it first broke into the industry. The promotion has issued new championship belts since undergoing their name changes, but according to fans and a report from Fightful, TNA is now officially bringing back "TNA Xplosion."

According to Fightful, matches for "Xplosion" were recently taped ahead of the recent "TNA Snake Eyes" pay-per-view. Fans notably shared a few images of the graphics for the new show, but little has been revealed about the format it'll have going forward. Additionally, at this stage, nothing is known about TNA's plans with "Xplosion," but since the show was taped on January 14, it's safe to assume that fans will find out soon enough.

"Xplosion" was originally launched in 2002 as the promotion's first regular cable show. At first, the show featured matches from the TNA Asylum as well as interviews with talent, before being revamped in 2004 to showcase previously aired episodes of "TNA Impact." The show was revamped in 2010 to feature exclusive matches, alongside airing matches from the 2000s. Ultimately, "Xplosion" was put on an extended hiatus in 2021.

TNA's return to its old branding has been met with mixed reactions online, but many of the wrestlers associated with the promotion only have positive things to say. TNA Hall of Famer Gail Kim notably claimed that she was excited upon first hearing about the name change and believes the promotion will have a lot of momentum going into 2024.