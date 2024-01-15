Sabu Provides Update On His Final Match, Names Likely Opponent

Sabu has revealed some early plans regarding his potential retirement from in-ring competition. The veteran made his debut in the mid-1980s after being trained by his uncle, The Sheik, but found his greatest success in companies like ECW and TNA, as well as NJPW and FMW in Japan. During a recent interview with "Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw," Sabu opened up about when his eventual retirement might take place.

"I want to do a final match maybe in July or later," Sabu said. Gerald Brisco jokingly asked the ECW legend if this would be a real retirement or a "Terry Funk retirement," as the late WWE Hall of Famer was known for never fully retiring, to which Sabu confirmed it would be his final match.

JBL asked Sabu if he had an opponent picked out or if there was anyone he had in mind, and he did suggest one name. "Not exactly, it's probably going to be [Rob] Van Dam," Sabu said. "I heard Van Dam say something about he wanted to have a barbed-wire match for his last match and my last match."

The ECW legend admitted to being open to the idea of wrestling RVD in a barbed-wire match but revealed that he would prefer his final bout to be a straight wrestling match. "I want to have one of my better matches," Sabu said, "A barbed-wire match, that's a gimmick, and I don't really want a gimmick. The gimmick is my final match."

Please credit "Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw" when using quotes from this article, and give a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.