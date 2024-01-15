Video: WWE's LA Knight Interrupts Grayson Waller's Homecoming Celebrations

Grayson Waller hoped to enjoy some time at home this week after returning to Australia. However, he was interrupted by LA Knight, who is also in the land down under, taking in the sights and frustrating his fellow WWE Superstar at the same time.

"It's been a tough few months having to go through the American winter, but I'm finally home; I am here in Sydney, and I legit couldn't be happier. This is as good as it gets," Waller said on X until Knight turned up, to Waller's dismay, even though he admitted it was a sweet spot.

The Sydney King is home pic.twitter.com/DFzrweVbk1 — Grayson Waller (@GraysonWWE) January 15, 2024

The two men are likely in the country to promote the upcoming WWE Elimination Chamber premium live event, which will be taking place on February 24 in Perth, marking the first time the event has happened in Australia.

Waller and Knight have a history against each other dating all the way back to their "WWE NXT" days, where they competed against each other in a Last Man Standing match and inside WarGames. The two of them have had issues with each other on "WWE SmackDown" as well, with Knight having paired up with Kevin Owens to face Waller and Austin Theory. Now they have seemingly taken their issues across the seas to Australia.

Meanwhile, Knight is currently focusing on his upcoming match at the WWE Royal Rumble, where he will be part of the fatal four-way match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against AJ Styles, Randy Orton, and Roman Reigns.