TNA Champion Moose Discusses Moving From Football To Pro Wrestling

This past weekend at TNA's Hard to Kill pay-per-view, Moose defeated Alex Shelley to become the TNA World Heavyweight Champion. Prior to that title clash, Moose spoke with "Busted Open Radio" about his transition from football to pro wrestling.

"Wrestling is not an easy sport," Moose said. "It's not an easy thing to just jump into. I think what helped me with my football background was the discipline to keep going. I think that's what helped me the most. You see, a lot of guys get into wrestling, [and] after a month, they quit because it's too tough. Luckily for me, I came from a background that was just as tough, if not tougher, and it taught me a lot of discipline."

Moose mentioned that his former football coach, Bill Belichick, who is considered to be one of the greatest coaches ever, also taught discipline. He feels that mental attribute is what has helped him become successful in the world of professional wrestling. When asked about the differences between playing football and performing in the ring, Moose went on to say that a lot of people don't realize that football is an individual sport, mentioning that when he played as an offensive lineman, every play he was going one-on-one against the individual in front of him.

The next man who appears to be in front of the new champion is former WWE Superstar Nic Nemeth, who debuted following Moose's win at Hard To Kill.

