Moose Beats Alex Shelley For TNA World Title, Nic Nemeth Confronts Him At Hard To Kill

TNA Hard To Kill went off in the air in shocking fashion.

TNA's return to pay-per-view saw Alex Shelley defend the TNA World Championship against Moose in a physical main event. The closing moments saw Shelley turn Moose inside out with a clothesline before rallying the crowd for one of the biggest reactions of the night. Moose then evaded Shell Shocked not once but twice before hitting a Spear out of nowhere to pin Shelley for the three.

As a result, Moose officially became a two-time TNA World Champion to kick off the new era, but his night was far from over. When The System's Eddie Edwards, Brian Myers, and Alisha Edwards made their way out on the stage to celebrate, an unfamiliar theme song hit and the words "Nic Nemeth" covered the tron. Nemeth, the former Dolph Ziggler, was then shown in the ring standing behind Moose ready to attack.

Nemeth ultimately laid out the new World Champion before high-tailing it into the crowd to celebrate his arrival. He also ripped off his top shirt to reveal a TNA Wrestling t-shirt underneath, seemingly indicating this is just the beginning for him in the company.

The former Dolph Ziggler was released from WWE in September after nearly 20 years under contract. Once his free agency came about, Nemeth first appeared at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 18 to confront the new IWGP Global Champion David Finlay. Nemeth and Finlay later brawled during a post-show press conference.

Following his attack on Moose, TNA has since announced that Nemeth will make his in-ring debut against Zachary Wentz on Sunday, January 14, at TNA's "Snake Eyes" television taping in Las Vegas. That match will air on AXS TV in the coming weeks.