WWE Raw 1/15/2024 - 3 Things We Loved And 3 Things We Hated

If there's one thing I want more than Cody Rhodes finishing the story at WrestleMania this year, it's Rhea Ripley and Becky Lynch in the main event of Night One. Tonight, Ripley went out to the ring to "address her division" and said she's sick of people like Nia Jax "running their mouths" and saying it's their division. When she said that, I was worried it would be Jax coming out to "run her mouth" and say she's going to win the Royal Rumble and go on to challenge Ripley at WrestleMania and yadda, yadda. I was thankfully mistaken, however, and tonight, WWE gave me exactly what I wanted, but they did it even better than I could have imagined.

Lynch's music hit and she came out to address Ripley and said they're similar with similar journeys. They're both women from different countries who came to the US to follow their dreams of being in the WWE. What really surprised me most in this segment was that Lynch admitted Ripley might be better than her. That's something we don't often see from The Man, who is always so confident to the point of cocky (as much as a babyface can be), someone who you would never think would say something like that. Lynch said she needs to prove that Ripley isn't better than her and to do that, she needs to take Ripley's title. She said she needs to win the Royal Rumble and point to the WrestleMania sign to do so. That's a YES, PLEASE, from me. Lynch has gone from being my hopeful choice in the Rumble match to my likely choice to win, just from that segment of the promo.

Ripley's response was just as good as Lynch's portion of the promo. She said there's only one person who wants Lynch to win the Rumble more than Lynch herself, and that's Ripley herself. She ended the segment with "See you at WrestleMania," and I almost squealed watching from my couch. This segment really made me think that my hopes for WrestleMania can come true. Right now – I don't believe it's necessarily a main event, but there's also nothing else currently sticking out for me for Night One, so why the heck not, if Lynch wins the Rumble? There's plenty of time to then build the feud up to the main event level. Fans (including myself) love Mami, and there will always be massive love for The Man. I absolutely loved this segment. These women can talk and they can certainly wrestle, so let them cook.