Why Gerald Brisco Knew Triple H Would Be A WWE 'Lifer'

After a successful run as Triple H and capturing championship gold on numerous occasions, Paul Levesque stepped away from the ring to go on and enjoy success behind the scenes, and ultimately become WWE's CCO and head of creative. In an appearance on "Under The Ring," Gerald Brisco stated that he always knew Levesque would be a "WWE-lifer."

According to Brisco, his lengthy tenure in pro wrestling allowed him to size up the future of a talent the moment they walked into the locker room, and something stood out in Levesque when he first laid eyes on him. "I saw a guy who is dedicated to the business, a guy who is dedicated to the history of this business."

Additionally, he noted how Levesque was trained by Killer Kowalski, who had quite the reputation in the industry and seemed to suggest that the pupil took after his mentor. "Hell, he was broken in by Killer Kowalski, one of the meanest, toughest S.O.B.s and one of the toughest businessmen that ever laced up a pair of boots and you didn't cross Killer Kowalski."

Brisco continued, noting that it was also telling how quickly a wrestler rose in the locker room, and how easily Levesque became a leader despite having his "Hunter Hearst Helmsley" gimmick. "Paul immediately became that leader, even though he wasn't a top guy at the time, even though he had a f**king gimmick as Hunter Hearst Helmsley, he grew with the gimmick."

He noted that Levesque grew both professionally and with his character, and while he never thought Triple H would marry Stephanie McMahon, he always knew he'd be a lifer. "But I always knew he would be a guy like Pat Patterson or Gerald Brisco."

