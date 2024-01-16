WWE's Johnny Gargano Details 'Wild Ride' His Travel Crew Has Been On

Following the conclusion of last night's "WWE Raw," Johnny Gargano took to social media and detailed his, Tommaso Ciampa, Indi Hartwell, and Candice LeRae's "wild ride" travel day to reach the show at the Simmons Bank Arena in Little Rock, Arkansas. The twists and turns began on Sunday afternoon, when the quartet departed Orlando, Florida, and flew to Dallas, Texas. From there, they were due to connect onto a flight to Little Rock, but the "de-icing terminal" was frozen in Dallas — t city has been experiencing wintery conditions in recent days. At 10:30 PM, an hour after missing their takeoff slot, passengers were made to disembark the plane because "all flights might be canceled." They boarded the aircraft once again 30 minutes later. However, at 11:45 PM, the crew operating the service had maxed out their hours, and the flight was ultimately pulled.

Back inside the airport, Gargano, Ciampa, Hartwell, and LeRae queued up to get their tickets re-issued while reaching out to hotels for a room. An hour and fifteen minutes later, the quartet's tickets were rescheduled for a flight at 8:19 AM. They then arrived at their booked hotel and got some sleep. However, when they woke up, the group discovered that their rebooked flight was delayed until 10 AM.

The past 24 hours have been a wild ride for our travel crew/family! For the love of the game, baby! #WWERaw@CandiceLeRae @CiampaWWE @indi_hartwell pic.twitter.com/IXOZOI6S93 — Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) January 16, 2024

They eventually made their way over to the airport, but their 10 AM departure was ultimately canceled. Instead, they opted to drive five hours to Little Rock, arriving at the arena at 4:15 PM. After making it to the venue in time for the show, Gargano and Ciampa defeated The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh in tag team action, while Hartwell and LeRae overcame former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Chelsea Green and Piper Niven.