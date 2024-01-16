DDP Says This WWE Raw Star Is The 'People's Champion'

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has been known as "The People's Champion" for many years. While appearing on "Busted Open Radio," WWE Hall of Famer "Diamond" Dallas Page claimed that there is currently a new "People's Champion" on the WWE roster while discussing Roman Reign's potential WrestleMania 40 opponent.

"The reason why this [the WrestleMania 40 main event] works for Cody [Rhodes] and Roman [Reigns] — it's old-school," DDP explained. "Everything about it is old-school. Let's build to the big pay-per-view, which is doing the biggest business they've ever done as far as numbers are concerned ... They're doing the biggest business; that's what it comes down to, and Cody [Rhodes] is a humungous reason for that ... Now, he's — the original 'People's Champion' was Muhammad Ali. Dusty Rhodes. "Diamond" Dallas Page. The Rock. And now it's Cody. That's 'The People's Champion.' They want it so bad."

On the second night of WrestleMania 39, "The Tribal Chief" defeated the 2023 men's Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes to retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Since then, "The American Nightmare's" popularity has continued to soar, and he is now considered one of the favorites to win this year's men's Rumble match. Meanwhile, Johnson returned to "WWE Raw" earlier this month and fired shots at Reigns by referencing his "Head of the Table" nickname. Recent reports have suggested that Reigns-Johnson is set to headline WrestleMania in April. Following "The Show of Shows" last year, it was indicated that a Reigns vs. Rhodes rematch was WWE's "long-term direction," with the title clash rumored to take place at WrestleMania 40.

