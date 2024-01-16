Dave Meltzer Shares Update On Brock Lesnar's Potential Return To WWE

Brock Lesnar hasn't been seen in a WWE ring since his loss against Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam 2023, but his return is just around the corner, according to Dave Meltzer during "Wrestling Observer Radio." That's because the "Beast Incarnate" is due back anytime now. While no specific date was given, it could be as early as next week that Lesnar returns, which would be the go-home episodes of "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown," or the upcoming Royal Rumble event itself. However, Meltzer did note that Lesnar's comeback could also be held off until the weeks after the big-four spectacular.

It was noted this week wasn't the one for him to return considering "Raw" was going up against the Emmys and football. However, it is currently unclear what Lesnar will be doing when he does come back, and who he will feud against. Meltzer presumes he will be in the Royal Rumble match itself, with his next storyline potentially kickstarting at that event, but it remains to be seen.

Lesnar has competed at every single Royal Rumble since 2014, except 2021. Last year he was eliminated by Bobby Lashley as part of their rivalry, but went on to face Omos on The Grandest Stage Of Them All. Lesnar is expected to be in action during WrestleMania 40 weekend, but his status is unclear as far as Elimination Chamber. His most recent WWE storyline was against the "American Nightmare," with the two men having three major matches against each other, and Rhodes eventually coming out on top by winning two of them.