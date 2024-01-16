Backstage Update On WWE NXT Star Carmelo Hayes After Injury Ended Match On SmackDown

Following an awkward spot in his match against Austin Theory on last week's "WWE SmackDown" that resulted in an early stoppage and both men banged up, Carmelo Hayes' status for his quarterfinal match in the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic on "NXT" alongside Trick Williams is up in the air, according to Dave Meltzer. On "Wrestling Observer Radio," Bryan Alvarez was running down the card for tonight's "NXT," with Meltzer jumping in as he got to Hayes and Williams against Malik Blade and Edris Enofe to say, "Hayes is, as of today, questionable for that match. They weren't sure one way or the other if he was gonna be able to do it."

On "SmackDown," Theory had Hayes set up for a seated top rope Spanish Fly but on the rotation, the back of Hayes' head collided with Theory's forehead, causing enough concern for referee Ryan Tran to throw up the X signal after quickly checking on Theory. When the doctor hit the ring, he examined both men, who each appeared to be at least slightly shaken up — enough for officials not to want to take any chances. Later, it was reported that each man suffered facial contusions.

While Hayes' latest "SmackDown" appearance began by inquiring with GM Nick Aldis about his chances of appearing in the mens' Royal Rumble, he still has business to tend to on "NXT," where his relationship with Williams has been strained in recent weeks. Time will tell if that business will have the chance to get furthered tonight, depending on Hayes' availability.

