WWE Hall Of Famer Kevin Nash Reacts To Tony Khan Calling Eric Bischoff A 'Has-Been'

Former WCW executive Eric Bischoff is often critical of AEW and Tony Khan. Last week, things came to a head when Khan and Bischoff had a heated exchange on social media, with the AEW boss sending a "Dynasty"-themed GIF to Bischoff that read, "Get out of my face, you miserable has-been." On "Kliq This," WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash spoke about Khan referring to Bischoff as a "has-been."

"Maybe I'm out of my mind," Nash said. "If I'm a f*****g billionaire, do I give a f**k? ... I'm not a billionaire, and I don't give a f**k." Later in the podcast, Nash continued to discuss the matter. "I think when you say that somebody like Eric Bischoff is a has-been, and no matter how you f*****g dice it, there's only one person on this planet that beat Vince McMahon at his game. Period ... Eric doesn't want to be a 'been' right now. He's happy being 'has.' But the thing is, you have to 'be' before you can be a 'has-been.' You have to 'be.'"

Khan and Bischoff's online exchange occurred after Khan posted about WWE booking Jinder Mahal against Seth Rollins for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship on "WWE Raw," even though "The Modern Day Maharaja" had not won a match on television in months. Khan called the situation a "double standard" because he supposedly received backlash after HOOK, who he pointed out had a 28-1 record in AEW, called out reigning AEW World Champion Samoa Joe. Bischoff responded to that X post with a clown emoji. Then, when a fan compared Mahal to Abadon, who had been given a shot at the AEW TBS Championship at Worlds End after being off TV for over a year, Bischoff asked Khan if that information was correct. Khan ultimately rejected the comparison.

