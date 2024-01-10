Tony Khan, Eric Bischoff Exchange Words On Social Media Over Former WWE Champion

Tony Khan's comments on WWE's booking of Jinder Mahal, made on X (formerly known as Twitter) Tuesday afternoon, have caught the attention of one of AEW's most frequent detractors: former WCW President Eric Bischoff. Bischoff and Khan got into a heated exchange in which Khan defended his own recent booking.

Things got started with Bischoff's first reply to Khan — a clown emoji. Khan replied with a throwback GIF from a 1980s primetime soap opera, featuring Joan Collins' "Dynasty" character, Alexis Carrington, with the words, "Get out of my sight, you miserable has-been."

Khan's initial comments were driven by WWE booking Mahal in a World Heavyweight Championship match against Seth Rollins, despite the fact that Mahal hasn't won a match in a year. Bischoff jumped back into the fray after another account mentioned AEW star Abadon, who was off TV for two years before getting a shot at the AEW TBS Championship at Worlds End. The account claimed this was basically the same thing Khan was accusing WWE of doing, and Bischoff asked Khan if the comparison was accurate.

"No [Eric Bischoff] not true at all," Khan replied. "Abadon returned to AEW + then they won a 4-way match on TNT against other great wrestlers to earn a title shot, which is completely different than someone going a full year losing every match they're in + getting a title shot without a single win." It should be noted that the match Khan is referring to, from the October 27 episode of "AEW Rampage," was for a shot at the AEW Women's World title, not the TBS title. Abadon did win the four-way but lost the title match to then-champion Hikaru Shida; her TBS title feud with Julia Hart came later.

From there, the conversation spun off into fragments, with Bischoff's replies drawing in the likes of former AEW tag team champion Dax Harwood and wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer. Khan seemed to settle down more quickly, with his last comment appropriately referencing the wrestling database Cagematch — Khan's initial posts about Mahal were likely fueled by a post from USA Network's account poking fun at Khan's known affinity for the site.