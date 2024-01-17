Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Report, WWE NXT 1/16/2024

The Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic continued on Tuesday's episode of "WWE NXT," with two more teams securing their positions in the semi-finals.

Trick Williams and former "NXT" Champion Carmelo Hayes kicked off tonight's show in a first-round matchup against Edris Enofe and Malik Blade. Despite the valiant effort put forth by Enofe and Blade, it was Hayes and Williams who emerged victorious after laying out Blade with a codebreaker and a running knee, respectively.

As Williams and Hayes move forward in the tournament, so will Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde of the Latino World Order. LWO's entry into the semi-finals comes after Wilde and Del Toro defeated Riley Osborne and Duke Hudson of Chase U in the last contest of the opening round, which took place later in the evening. Now, Wilde and Del Toro will soon face Hayes and Williams in what will be a first-time tag team matchup.

The finals of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic are slated to take place at "NXT" Vengeance Day on February 4 — the same day in which Ilja Dragunov has offered to defend the "NXT" Championship against Trick Williams. Should Williams and Hayes find themselves in the finals of the tag team tournament, then it appears that Williams will be pulling double duty that night.