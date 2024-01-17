WWE SmackDown Ratings Report 1/12/2024

The TV ratings have been released for last Friday's episode of "WWE SmackDown," with little change from the previous week's ratings, but an increase in ratings when compared to last January. According to "Wrestlenomics," the total viewership for the show was 2.384 million, which is roughly 3 percent down from the January 5 episode's 2.465 million total viewership.

The key 18 to 49 demographic also experienced a slight dip. The January 12 episode garnered a 0.64 P18-49 rating, which, when compared to the January 5 episode, was down by 4 percent, as it had a 0.67 P18-49 rating.

The report highlighted how viewership of the blue brand this January is higher than last January in both total viewership and in the 18 to 49 key demo. The total viewership for 2024 is currently at 2.424 million, while it was around 2.346 million in January 2023. The key demo is also higher this January at 0.66 when compared to 0.58 from January 2023.

Last week's episode of "SmackDown" saw Bianca Belair defeat Damage CTRL's Bayley, while Angel and Humberto defeated Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde.

The show kicked off with The Bloodline trying to take over the show by beating up Cameron Grimes. The Bloodline hijacked the show to make "SmackDown" GM Nick Aldis change his mind about Roman Reigns defending the Undisputed WWE Universal title at the 2024 Royal Rumble against AJ Styles, Randy Orton, and LA Knight. Instead, Aldis made The Bloodline's Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa compete in the main event against Reigns' future opponents, which saw Orton, Knight, and Styles defeat them.