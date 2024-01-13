WWE SmackDown 1/12/2024: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

Nick Aldis' authority is undeniable, and after three years of Roman Reigns running "WWE SmackDown" like his personal playground, seeing somebody exercise their power over "The Tribal Chief" is a breath of fresh air.

Aldis is the executive figure recent WWE programming has needed. Adam Pearce has been shown to put his foot down when it matters, especially during his investigation of former General Manager Sonya Deville, but he has been more of an amicable figure who does Rick Rolls in his spare time. Deville abused her power, and didn't do much besides antagonize former talent Naomi and then-"Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair. Aldis, on the other hand, is polite but firm — he's on the opposite side from the villain, but he feels less like a hero and more like the embodiment of officialdom. He's not offensive, but is clearly here to be a lawful neutral figure in a locker room full of chaotic evils and neutral goods.

Aldis' impartial judgment, combined with his sovereign hand over the "WWE SmackDown" locker room, is refreshingly effective against Reign's tendency to worm his way out of situations via The Bloodline. He's doing what Pearce and other authority figures in WWE couldn't: teaching Reigns and The Bloodline that yes, their actions have consequences. Aldis' firm insistence on Reigns participating in a fatal four-way match is like watching a spoiled child get their first reality check. It feels like justice.

I would be remiss if I didn't talk about Aldis' much-needed on-screen presence without mentioning his chemistry with Paul Heyman. The two work wonderfully together, and make their interactions feel hostile when there is not a single hand raised (though I did wish that Heyman had been the third person in the six-man tag match). Objectively, they are merely negotiating, as businessmen and authority figures are known to do. However, the way that Aldis prevents Heyman from fully holding the microphone, and the way Heyman bares his teeth at Aldis like a hyena — it's incredible to watch two people make a compelling storyline, in a wrestling ring, without wrestling.

Given that Aldis is objectivity incarnate, there may come a day where he plays the bad guy in his relentless application of laws and regulations against a beloved babyface. For now, though, Aldis is the hand of order against a chaotic landscape, burned and barren by the carelessness of The Bloodline. It's so interesting to watch The Bloodline's biggest obstacle be somebody who will (probably) never throw a punch at them.

