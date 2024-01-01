WWE's Adam Pearce Shares Hilarious Announcement

Ever since his promotion to "WWE Raw's" General Manager, Adam Pearce has had a stable and consistent spot on WWE programming. While he has had tense relations with "WWE Smackdown"'s General Manager Nick Aldis, he is a generally well-received authority figure. Pearce, who is active on social media, posted a hopeful message on New Year's Eve, where he said farewell to 2023, and looked on to 2024.

"Hey everybody, Adam Pearce here on New Year's Eve," Pearce opened. "Thank you for giving me a minute of your time to say thank you for a wonderful, yet tumultuous, 2023."

Pearce went on to briefly reminisce about 2023 and expressed gratitude to the WWE Universe for accompanying him on a "wild ride" throughout the year. He looked to the future and issued a special announcement regarding 2024.

"I wanted to take the opportunity not just to thank you, but to make a very special announcement," Pearce said. "And that is going into 2024, that we are no strangers to love. You know the rules, and so do I. A full commitment's what I'm thinking of."

The rest of Pearce's approximately three-minute video consisted of him reciting the lyrics to Rick Astley's 1987 hit, "Never Gonna Give You Up." He progressively got closer to the camera and ended the video with a wistful look off-screen, and a shaky sigh. Pearce is known for posting "Rickroll" pranks on social media, where he fronts with a serious message before abruptly transitioning into Astley's viral hit, with public reaction to his bait-and-switch antics mostly positive.