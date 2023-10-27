Bully Ray Addresses Tension Between WWE General Managers Adam Pearce & Nick Aldis

Although WWE Survivor Series is still almost a month from now on November 25, the build for the show has already begun for the titular match. The respective general managers of "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown," Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis, are in the beginning stages of a heated rivalry.

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray touched upon the tensions between the two on a "Busted Open Radio" show.

"I think the only thing I tweeted about on Monday night was the dynamic and the tension between Nick and Adam Peace," Bully Ray said. "Knowing that they both have pasts in the ring and they probably can still lace them up tight, both former NWA World Heavyweight Champions."

Aldis had Pearce taken off the premises by security during the October 20 episode of "SmackDown" after Pearce showed up to prevent Jey Uso from being fined for attacking Jimmy Uso. Three nights later on "Raw," Aldis apologized to Pearce but was caught trying to promote his show to WWE talent.

"Hey, there's no reason why we couldn't see Nick and Adam heading up a Survivor Series team apiece or going at it one-on-one," Bully Ray said. "So, I'm intrigued with the rivalry that Nick and Adam are bringing to the respective brands."

Pearce had been the on-screen authority figure for both "Raw" and "SmackDown" since January 2020 until Aldis' introduction as the on-screen General Manager of "SmackDown" on October 13. Subsequently, Pearce retained his position but was made exclusive to "Raw."

