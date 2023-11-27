WWE Raw GM Adam Pearce Makes Big Announcement For Post-Survivor Series Episode

This week's "WWE Raw" will feature CM Punk's first appearance on the show in almost 10 years. Elsewhere, Randy Orton is scheduled to join in on the festivities following his return at WWE Survivor: WarGames 2023. It's safe to say that the upcoming episode has a lot of intrigue surrounding it. Furthermore, the show's General Manager, Adam Pearce, has shared another exciting announcement on X (formerly known as Twitter).

"Monday Night Raw, huge coming from Nashville tonight," Pearce said in the announcement. "Randy Orton is back, and so is CM Punk. And just for you, the first hour on USA tonight, commercial-free. 8/7 Central, only on USA."

Some big questions regarding the fallout from Survivor Series: WarGames will hopefully be answered on this week's episode of the red brand's weekly show. CM Punk's return led to Seth "Freaking" Rollins lashing out at the end of the show, and he followed it up by criticizing Punk at Sunday night's WWE live event. Elsewhere, Drew McIntyre reportedly stormed out of Survivor Series in a fit of rage, and many viewers will be tuning in in the hopes of seeing these rumors addressed.

With all of the drama going into this week's show, it's easy to forget that other WWE Superstars are in action. Tonight's episode will also feature a title match as Chelsea Green and Piper Niven will defend the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship against Tegan Nox and Natalya. Plus, it's highly likely that new challengers will emerge for the brand's other titles.