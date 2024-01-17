WWE NXT's Lexis King Considers Possibility Of Becoming A 'Loose Cannon' Down The Road

As the son of wrestling legend Brian Pillman, Lexis King has some very big shoes to fill. But aside from the expectations that he be a similar performer as his father, there are also expectations that one day King will embrace the role of being the "Loose Cannon," a gimmick Pillman made famous during the latter days of his career in WCW and WWE.

In an appearance on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," King didn't dismiss the possibility of one day becoming a "Loose Cannon," but appears to be cautious about embracing the role, due to how things turned out for his father.

"I would say his career, his life ended the way it did because he was living on that edge, and maybe the character and the injuries and everything just all came to a head," King said. "I hope that if I ever do become a loose cannon, in kayfabe, my personal life is super boring. I hope I'm just super chill at home and like, my kids are fed and everybody's money is saved, and the bills are paid, and then I can go to work and be a psycho.

"I don't want it to be 'I'm crazy' and then it's like I come home and there's chaos at home. I want to make sure that there's that balance. Right now, it's just a building stage of getting my s**t together. But also building my stock in NXT and then WWE, and then building up that person of who I am. But I think at some point, there might be a little...I don't know. Maybe never."