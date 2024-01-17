Video: Roxanne Perez Cuts Backstage Promo After Earning Title Shot On WWE NXT

A new number one contender for the "WWE NXT" Women's Championship was determined this week on the developmental brand, and it was Roxanne Perez who managed to overcome the odds and earn that opportunity. Perez was part of a 20-woman battle royal that turned into a fatal four-way with the final four ladies (Perez, Fallon Henley, Kiana James, and Kelani Jordan), and "The Prodigy" had plenty to say to the roster backstage after her win.

"I just stood in the ring with 19 other women and prevailed. It was me against the world tonight, but did I doubt myself? No. But I'm pretty sure every single person out there did, just like they have been for the past year," she told WWE's social media. "When I said that I'm the best damn woman in this locker room I wasn't lying. I'll say it once, I'll say it twice, I'll say it a third time, I am the prodigy, and you can't break me."

Perez, who is a former "NXT" Women's Champion and "NXT" Women's Tag Team Champion booked her place at the upcoming "NXT" Vengeance Day on February 4 which will emanate from the F&M Bank Arena. Perez will challenge current champion Lyra Valkyria in singles action in a bid to regain the title that she lost back at "NXT's" Stand & Deliver during WrestleMania weekend in a ladder match.

