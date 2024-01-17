Powerhouse Hobbs Calls Recent 'Meat Forever' Match Best Big Man Match In AEW History

At last year's AEW All Out pay-per-view, Powerhouse Hobbs faced Miro in a clash between two of the promotion's most dominant big men. During the bout, fans in attendance at the United Center in Chicago expressed their appreciation for the hard-hitting action that was playing out in front of them by chanting "meat" and "meat forever" at both wrestlers. While being interviewed by Adrian Hernandez, Hobbs was asked about his memorable collision with Miro.

"It was awesome," Hobbs explained. "The match went unbelievable. And to be told to keep going and going and having that energy from the fans. And, you know, the fans will make you. You know, they tell you what they want, and they wanted more of it, and I believe that was the best big-man match in the history of this company so far."

Hobbs and Miro's battle was the fourth match on the All Out card, coming after Luchasaurus' successful defense of the AEW TNT Championship against Darby Allin. After over 15 minutes of back-and-forth action, Miro forced Hobbs to tap out to his Game Over submission. Following the conclusion of the "meat forever" clash, Hobbs attacked Miro. Moments later, Miro's real-life partner CJ Perry, formerly known as Lana in WWE, debuted and struck Hobbs with a steel chair. A few days after the match, AEW capitalized on the popularity of the bout and released a t-shirt that simply read "MEAT." The product is currently listed on AEW's online store as "Hobbs vs Miro — Battle of the Meats 2023."

