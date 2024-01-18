Jay Briscoe's Daughter Defies Car Crash Injury During Emotional AEW Dynamite Tribute

AEW paid tribute to the late Jay Briscoe (real name Jamin Pugh) one year after his death at just 38 years old during Wednesday's episode of "AEW Dynamite." Jay's brother and tag team partner, Mark Briscoe, came out to speak about his brother and how he passed, explaining Jay was killed in a car accident and his two daughters were also in the car at the time. Jay's daughters were severely injured in the accident and hospitalized. Mark explained his older niece was told she would never be able to walk again following the accident. In an emotional moment, he brought out his nieces, both walking out from the back on their own accord. The family hugged on the stage and a video tribute package played.

While Jay never had a match on AEW television, he and Mark were tag team legends in Ring of Honor when the company was purchased by Tony Khan. The brothers were 13-time ROH World Tag Team Champions and also held gold in New Japan Pro-Wrestling, Impact, Game Changer Wrestling, and more. Following his brother's death, Mark began to appear on AEW, making his debut in January 2023 in a match against Jay Lethal, just over a week after Jay's passing. He also appeared on AEW's tribute show in honor of Jay before his in-ring debut.