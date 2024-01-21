Gerald Brisco Names The WWE Employee Who's Most Like Pat Patterson

For many years, Pat Patterson was a key figure behind the scenes in WWE. Patterson worked alongside fellow producers like Gerald Brisco and, of course, Vince McMahon to keep the show running smoothly. According to Brisco, speaking on "Under The Ring," there is one producer still present in WWE that reminds him of Patterson.

"Nowadays, I compare a Michael Hayes to a Pat Patterson," Brisco said. "Michael ... has the same qualities that Pat had. He loves the business. He loves every little detail of the business. ... A lot of guys are sharp, but they don't really focus on the details."

According to Brisco, just as Hayes learned from Patterson, the late producer learned from those who came before him. That includes wrestling legends such as Verne Gagne and Eddie Graham. Once Patterson made it to WWE, he offered McMahon a detail-oriented perspective that was integral to success.

Hayes, a former member of the Fabulous Freebirds trio, became a producer for WWE starting in the late 1990s. While he is credited for helping bring Matt and Jeff Hardy into the company, Hayes had a prominent in-ring career before then. He is known for being a better talker than wrestler, however, and made the transition into color commentary before becoming a producer and writer for the promotion.

Patterson never retired from his position in wrestling, staying in his WWE role until his death in 2020 at the age of 79. In addition to being the company's first-ever Intercontinental Champion, Patterson was said to have come up with the idea for the Royal Rumble match, which is coming up on its 36th consecutive year.

