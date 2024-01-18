AEW Champion Samoa Joe Names Mount Rushmore Of Hardest Hitters In Wrestling

Current AEW World Champion Samoa Joe has been widely considered one of the most dangerous men in the history of professional wrestling, leaving a trail of broken bodies behind him. However, there are a select group of wrestlers who have not only taken it to the Samoan Submission Machine, but have made it to Joe's "Mount Rushmore" of hard-hitters. Speaking with Bleacher Report's Chris Mueller, Joe revealed his line-up of wrestling's hardest strikers.

"The list is a Mount Rushmore of some of the most dangerous people in the world," Joe said. "You're going to start from [Kenta] Kobashi to [Mitsuharu] Misawa ... young Wardlow. He hits like a truck." Joe also mentioned a few WWE names that have hit him extremely hard: "Brock Lesnar hits like a truck. Roman Reigns hits like a truck. There's tons of people around the sphere of wrestling who all hit hard, and I've felt all that power, but they don't hit as hard as me."

Joe would more than likely make others' "Mount Rushmore" line-ups given his physicality in the ring. A man who knows all too well how rough Joe can be in the ring is FTW Champion Hook, who unsuccessfully challenged for Joe's AEW World Championship on Wednesday's "AEW Dynamite." Despite not picking up the victory, Hook was able to leave the ring without the assistance of the ringside physicians and doctors, and looks certain to be back in the hunt for the title later on in his career.

