Jeff Jarrett Explains Why Sting's Retirement Is A Rare Kind Of Opportunity For AEW

Sting's wrestling career will officially come to an end during this year's "AEW Revolution," set to take place at the Greensboro Coliseum, where "The Icon" first became a main event star. According to Jeff Jarrett on "My World," Sting's swansong is a bittersweet moment for the promotion. Jarrett recalled Sting's original foray into the industry, and noted how he started during the early stages of the cable television boom. According to Jarrett, there weren't a lot of opportunities at the time, but unlike someone like Hulk Hogan, Sting developed in front of the fans' eyes. "Hogan was a territory guy, and Sting, he really blossomed in a big way right before everybody's eyes."

Continuing, Jarrett expressed his excitement for the growth of AEW but noted that at the same time, the industry would be saying goodbye to someone whom he personally thinks a lot of. Despite this, Jarrett described Stings' retirement as something that rarely happens in wrestling. "We don't get a lot of these kind of opportunities to have a send-off for a guy who is still active, but I say it all the time, the business is so much fun, there's so much going on, I'm excited."

Jarrett also recalled going to one of his children's basketball games recently, and striking up a conversation with someone about the wrestling industry during half-time "We kind of talked about the evolution of the business, and I said 'At the end of the day, the wrestling business has changed a massive amount, but on the other hand, it hasn't changed at all. Everybody's got an opinion on wrestling, period."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "My World" and provide Wrestling Inc. with a h/t for the transcription.