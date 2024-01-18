Lince Dorado Reflects On Backstage Issue That Led Him To Ask For WWE Release

Former Lucha House Party member Lince Dorado was released by WWE in November 2021. Speaking with "Developmentally Speaking," the former 24/7 Champion said that he would have liked to win tag team gold with associates Gran Metalik or Kalisto in the promotion. However, although it came close to happening, Dorado mentioned there was a lack of confidence in the lucha stars. He believes there was a disconnect when it came to WWE's writing team and their process.

"There could be lucha guys who can talk and entertain," Dorado explained. "But they wouldn't make it so easy for the audience to digest, that they're not accepting a lucha guy to talk and entertain, they just want you to be the 'Lucha Lucha guys.' That's what I was told. I was like, 'Alright, well.' ... I said, 'If this is what you want, thank you, but this s**t sucks.' Ultimately, that's what ended up, um, asking for our release, literally that conversation."

Dorado's first taste of WWE action came in 2016, when he entered the Cruiserweight Classic. Although he was eliminated by Rich Swann in the second round, Dorado did enough to impress, as the promotion signed him to a full-time deal. Dorado would later join the Cruiserweight division on "WWE Raw" and the now-canceled "WWE 205 Live," before joining forces with Metalik and Kalisto. The group was eventually split up during the 2020 WWE Draft. In September 2021, Dorado was defeated by Cedric Alexander on "WWE Main Event," which would turn out to be his final match in the promotion. Dorado recently returned to the organization as a guest coach at the WWE Performance Center.

