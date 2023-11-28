Lince Dorado Reveals New Position With WWE

Former Lucha House Party member Lince Dorado previously had a five-year run with WWE that ended in 2021. However, Dorado posted on X this morning to reveal that he has started coaching at the WWE Performance Center. The former WWE 24/7 Champion stated that he will be backstage at tonight's "WWE NXT" as part of his second day on the job.

Day 2 coaching at the PC. #NXT taping tonight! See you there pic.twitter.com/gvP1fDES82 — "Lucha Lit" Lince Dorado (@LuchadorLD) November 28, 2023

Dorado's initial run with WWE began with his participation in the Cruiserweight Classic tournament in 2016. He then joined the Cruiserweight division on "WWE 205 Live," "WWE Raw" and "NXT," with Dorado eventually pitching the idea for Lucha House Party alongside Gran Metalik and Kalisto.

A few months after he and Metalik asked for their WWE releases in 2021, the company let them go. Over time, Dorado began making appearances in MLW, NJPW STRONG, and Impact Wrestling, as well as continuing to wrestle for various independent promotions. Dorado's last match was just over a month ago, and it's unclear if the 36-year-old intends to continue wrestling or will stick to coaching going forward. Earlier this year, Dorado announced that he would no longer wrestle under a mask by the end of 2023.

With 16 years in the wrestling industry under his belt, it shouldn't come as a surprise to see Dorado step into a training role. In his early years on the independent scene, Dorado wrestled for Chikara, Dragon Gate USA, EVOLVE, and many other promotions. Additionally, Dorado cites Claudio Castagnoli (AKA Cesaro) as one of his biggest in-ring inspirations.