Backstage Report Reveals ROH Supercard Of Honor Details

ROH Supercard of Honor is one of ROH's biggest events of the year dating back to its origins in 2006. The show has become a staple of the festivities that come with WrestleMania weekend, with the event usually taking place the day or two before WWE's biggest event of the year. WrestleMania 40 will be held at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and keeping with their annual tradition, Fightful Select has learned that ROH Supercard of Honor 2024 is internally listed on AEW's schedule for WrestleMania weekend. The report states that the pay-per-view will be broadcast on April 5, 2024, the Friday before WrestleMania's first night. This means that Supercard of Honor will clash with the go-home edition of "WWE Smackdown" and the 2024 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony.

Fightful Select also learned the venue that ROH Supercard of Honor will take place in, the Liacouras Center. The building is designed to host over 10,000 people for sporting events and concerts, however it has always been scaled down when hosting wrestling events. Some of the previous shows to emanate from the Liacouras Center include a number of high-profile episodes of "AEW Dynamite" and "AEW Rampage." The company has run the arena at least once a year outside of 2020, with highlights including the third-ever episode of "Dynamite" in 2019, the "Dynamite" anniversary in 2021, and the "Dynamite" debut of Kazuchika Okada in 2023.

Supercard of Honor 2024 will not only be ROH's first pay-per-view of the year. but it also be the company's debut in Liacouras Center. Given ROH's lengthy history with the city of Philadelphia, it could very well go down as one of the biggest talking points of this year's WrestleMania weekend.