Former WWE Star EC3 Looks Back On Rivalry With Dean Ambrose

The end of AEW star Jon Moxley's time in WWE as Dean Ambrose was a strange one. Unlike many who let their contracts expire, Ambrose's situation was openly mentioned on social media and WWE TV in the lead up to his departure in spring 2019. In the months leading to his exit, Ambrose had one last run with The Shield, was attacked by Nia Jax, and had a number of short feuds that didn't end up going anywhere.

One of those brief feuds was with EC3, who recently discussed his rivalry with the former AEW World Champion on Chris Van Vliet's podcast, 'Insight,' and even he wasn't the biggest fan of it. "So the match, we had a decent little match. It's a TV match," EC3 said. "I think I won like with a roll-up, as opposed to I don't know ... should I have just beat the dog s**t out of him? Or what would have made me keep the momentum, but then the momentum was killed the next week anyway, so didn't matter."

EC3 claimed the biggest problem with his feud with Ambrose was that the house show matches they had together garnered a positive response, primarily because they were allowed to let loose a little bit in a non-televised setting. The former WWE star recalled one match that he personally enjoyed, as they were able to switch the face/heel dynamic around, but in the end, Vince McMahon didn't like what he was hearing and wanted things done a certain way. "When you buck the system, you're spitting in his face sometimes, it's like a power play," said EC3. "So the next day on TV, momentum is cut and then it's just nothing after that."

